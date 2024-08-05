Robert W. Baird Raises Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $169.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 554,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Middleby by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

