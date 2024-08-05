Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $14.70. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 8,687,138 shares trading hands.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,093 shares of company stock worth $24,215,307 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

