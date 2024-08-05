Roger Chen Sells 4,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,436. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $152.09.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

