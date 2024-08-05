Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.31

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.31 and last traded at $106.13, with a volume of 5499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

Rogers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.93.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $19,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $9,607,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after buying an additional 61,598 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

