Roth Mkm Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,863,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,231,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. Intel has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,457.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,567 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

