Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $206.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.70.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.68. 1,536,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.65. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

