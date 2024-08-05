Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $962.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

