Royal Bank of Canada Trims Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price to $113.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -130.40 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after purchasing an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $59,850,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,082,000 after buying an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 370,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

