Royal Bank of Canada Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $40.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

