Royal Bank of Canada Trims W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Target Price to $972.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $978.00 to $972.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,017.13.

NYSE:GWW traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $958.29. 115,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $924.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $946.05. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

