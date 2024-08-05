Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

RY opened at C$148.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$147.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$139.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$155.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

