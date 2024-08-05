Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.77. 3,933,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,384. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

