Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,879,837 shares in the company, valued at $87,344,643.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of Rumble stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rumble by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Rumble by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rumble by 1,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.