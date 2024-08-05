Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $183,600.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,416,502.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

Rumble Stock Down 1.8 %

RUM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Articles

