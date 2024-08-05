Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.