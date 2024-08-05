Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,200 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,781,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,579.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

GRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.60.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

