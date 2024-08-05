Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Elizabeth Corley Acquires 40,000 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Corley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £137,200 ($176,485.72).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Schroders plc has a 1 year low of GBX 336.40 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.60 ($5.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.89) to GBX 375 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

