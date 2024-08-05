Scotiabank Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.50.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$42.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.31. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$43.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 47.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

