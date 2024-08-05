Scotiabank Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $97,103.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $97,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

