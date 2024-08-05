Scotiabank Trims Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Target Price to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 4,451,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,947. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at $104,674,673.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

