SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 10.4%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) dropped 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 385,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 830,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $551.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.08.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
