Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Down 9.5%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 33,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 200,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

