Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance
Shares of SIMO traded down $3.85 on Monday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on SIMO
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.