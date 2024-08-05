Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of SIMO traded down $3.85 on Monday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

