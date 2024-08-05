Sime Armoyan Purchases 200 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,152.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$16.59. 20,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.70. The firm has a market cap of C$623.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.08 and a 12 month high of C$17.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

