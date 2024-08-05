Similarweb (SMWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.76.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

