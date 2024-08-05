Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.80. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SPG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

