Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $42.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

SKWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,982,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 312,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

