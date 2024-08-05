Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNBR

Sleep Number Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of SNBR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.05. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 184,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.