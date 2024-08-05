Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. 51,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,909. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.70. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,963 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.96% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

