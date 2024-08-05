Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $239,040.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap Stock Down 26.9 %

SNAP stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Snap by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 2.5% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

