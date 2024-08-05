SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 4.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 21,795,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 47,101,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

