SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SSTI opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

