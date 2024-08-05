SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,280,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 813,632 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,738,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

