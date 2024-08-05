SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,104,000 after purchasing an additional 846,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,876,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,207,000 after acquiring an additional 529,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $49.17. 5,281,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.