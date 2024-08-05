Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.10. 281,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 1.36. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 994,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Stagwell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,008,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stagwell by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

