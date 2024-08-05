State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $88.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 541.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after buying an additional 634,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 430.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after buying an additional 596,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in State Street by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,145,000 after buying an additional 573,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after buying an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

