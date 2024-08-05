Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $108.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

