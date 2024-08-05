Stifel Nicolaus Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $235.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing stock opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

