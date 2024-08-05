Stifel Nicolaus Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $160.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.4 %

CIGI stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,504. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

