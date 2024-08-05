StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

DBVT opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.