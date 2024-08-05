StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.87. 11,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,051. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

