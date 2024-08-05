StockNews.com Downgrades Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Sell

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Genesis Energy Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. 885,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $756.26 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genesis Energy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.