StockNews.com Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 728,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,531. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 358,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NMI by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $32,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NMI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 147,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

