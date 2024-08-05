StockNews.com Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.10 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,616 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 188,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

