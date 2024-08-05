StockNews.com Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.44.

SM Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of SM opened at $40.90 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

