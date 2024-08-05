Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPH opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

SPH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

