Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$12.75

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$12.25 to C$12.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.89.

Surge Energy Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.03.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

See Also

