T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $194.50 to $197.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $193.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830,118 shares of company stock valued at $654,898,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

