Tamboran Resources Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:TBN)

Tamboran Resources’ (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 6th. Tamboran Resources had issued 3,125,000 shares in its IPO on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Stock Performance

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

NYSE:TBN opened at $23.05 on Monday. Tamboran Resources has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

(Get Free Report)

We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.