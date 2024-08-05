Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.54.

TGT traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.30. 4,275,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

